Biden Has 4-Word Answer When Asked How He’ll ‘Protect Women’ If Republicans Win Control of Congress in Midterms

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart asked President Joe Biden what he’ll do to “protect women” if Republicans take over Congress in the midterms and push abortion bans. Biden had 4 words in reply

President Biden sat down for an exclusive interview with Capehart, which aired for the first time on Friday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The ReidOut.

Capehart asked the president about the failure of his economic message to break through in polls, and about the prospect of a GOP Congress dedicated to restricting abortion rights:

JONATHAN CAPEHART: You unveiled a new attack line earlier today. You dropped it here just a moment ago. But the full line was Mega MAGA trickle down. Surely you consider your student loan forgiveness program to be an antidote to that. But here’s a problem, I think, for you and Democrats. Despite all the good economic news, low unemployment, record job creation, wage increases, Social Security, cost of living, adjustment to 8.7%, the highest in 40 years. And yet poll after poll shows that Americans, the American people trust Republicans on the economy and think that Republicans should control Congress. How do you how do you break through that?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: First of all, that I’m not sure about the polls because, you know, the way people conduct polls today, it’s hard. 90% of it, as you get on a telephone where you have to call seven times to get somebody to answer the phone. Number one. Number two, a lot of what we’ve done and we passed has not kicked in yet. For example, you know, we have all this money to rebuild highways, bridges, internet, etc., but it’s going to take time. It’s not all happen overnight. It’s not like we passed a law and all of a sudden the highways and bridges are all functioning. It’s not like we’re in a position where we’re saying no senior, which we do, is going to have to pay more than $2,000 a year for the drug costs. Even so, some are paying 13, 14, 15 with helping their families because the cancer drugs and the like, it hadn’t kicked in and didn’t kick in until next year. So a lot of what we’ve done, people are are hurting. They’re hurting because, you know, when you when you take away that margin for people sitting around the kitchen table and they’re paying, you know, three times as much or two times or one and a half times as much for the gasoline it matters. I grew up in a family where when that occurred, it was a discussion at home. And so I think this is a process of people making sure that what we say we’re doing really is going to happen. And they and so that’s why these last several weeks I’m doing is saying, here’s what we’re for. Here’s a third for and make a choice and vote. And I think people are going to show up and vote like they did last time.

JONATHAN CAPEHART: One of the things you said you’re for, Mr. President, is codifying Roe. You said that, you’ve said you need 51 or 53 seats in order, in the Senate in order to make that happen. But what happens if Republicans take control of Congress? How are you going to protect women?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Veto anything they do. They have to get, for them to make Dobbs wo–, for them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman, to make a choice with her doctor, to not make exceptions for rape and incest and etc., and pass it out of the Congress to make it the law of the land. The President has to sign it. I’ll veto it.