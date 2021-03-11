Biden Condemns ‘Vicious’ Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans: ‘It’s Wrong, It’s Un-American, and It Must Stop’

President Joe Biden delivered his first presidential address to the nation Thursday, and among the coronavirus pandemic-related topics he covered was the increase in hate crimes against Asian-Americans, which he called “wrong” and “un-American.”

“Too often we’ve turned against one another,” Biden said, noting the partisan political fights over issues like face masks and sending pandemic resources to various states, as well as “vicious hate crimes against Asian-Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed, and scapegoated.”

“At this very moment so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America,” Biden continued. “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]