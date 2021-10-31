Biden Confronted About Sagging Polls at G20 Summit: When You Say America is Back, ‘Why Should the World Believe That?’

President Joe Biden dismissed concerns from about his sagging poll numbers while taking questions from the press after attending the G20 summit in Rome.

After an opening statement centered on his engagement with world leaders and his expectations for the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference later this week, Biden opened the floor to questions, starting with Zeke Miller of the Associated Press. Miller noted that Biden has tried to drive the message that “America is back,” but “back at home your poll numbers have fallen. Your party’s nominee for governor in Virginia is facing a very tougher than expected race,” and Biden’s domestic agenda is struggling.

“Your party spent months trying to negotiate the centerpiece of your domestic legislative agenda,” Miller said. “We’re one year now since your election, and you’ve done a lot in your year in office to turn the page on the last administration, but we’ve seen how presidents can turn the page very quickly from one to the other. So why should the world believe that when you say America is back, that it is really it’s here to stay?”

“Because the way they reacted,” Biden said. “They listened, everybody sought me out, they wanted to know what our views were, and we helped lead what happened here.”

Biden continued to disregard his poll numbers, saying they fluctuate for presidents all the time.

“I didn’t run to determine how well I’m gonna do in the polls,” Biden said. “I ran to make sure that I followed through on what I said I would do as president of the United States…I’m not running because of the polls.”

Watch above, via CNN.

