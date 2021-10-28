New Fox News Poll Has Glenn Youngkin Leading Terry McAuliffe in Virginia by 8 Points

A new poll from Fox News shows a notable swing in the Virginia governor’s race.

Republican Glenn Youngkin leads Democrat Terry McAuliffe by eight points, 53-45. The last Fox poll had McAuliffe leading by 5 points, 51-46.

The 53-45 result is among likely voters. With registered voters, Youngkin has a narrow lead with 48 percent to McAuliffe’s 47 percent.

Weeks ago McAuliffe had a comfortable lead, but the race has gotten much closer and there’s been a significant focus on education in the state after McAuliffe said at a debate, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

As of Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight averaged the race at 47.6 percent for McAuliffe and 46.1 percent for Youngkin.

President Joe Biden was in Virginia this week campaigning for McAuliffe, calling Youngkin a Trump Republican and taunting him by asking if he’s “embarrassed” to be seen campaigning with Donald Trump.

One day later, Trump put out a cryptic statement hinting he may go to Virginia soon to campaign for Youngkin. The Washington Post later reported that Trump won’t be going to the state, but an hour before the Fox poll dropped, news broke that Trump is planning a tele-rally for the GOP candidate next Monday, on election eve.

