In his first primetime national address Thursday evening, President Joe Biden is planning to direct state and local governments throughout the country to make all Americans eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine by May 1, 2021, Mediaite has learned.

Biden will reportedly be exercising this authority under his powers related to the Department of Health and Human Services. The order is not expected to necessarily be a promise that every American can get a vaccine by May 1, but that they will be able to sign up by that date for an appointment for at least their first shot.

The Biden administration has previously promised that there would be sufficient vaccine supplies for every adult in the country who wants one, now that the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have all received emergency use authorization from the FDA.

The expedited vaccination schedule is based on both the expansion of available vaccine doses, and an increase of people who are authorized to administer the vaccine. In addition to the 2,000 active duty troops already deployed to assist at vaccine sites around the U.S., Biden is expected to announce that more than 4,000 additional troops will be deployed, bringing the total number to 6,000. The administration is also expanding who can administer the vaccine to include dentists, paramedics, physician assistants, veterinarians, and other medical and healthcare students.

July 4th is expected to be Independence Day in more ways than one. With the expanded access to vaccines and additional funding in the Covid relief bill for testing and other safety precautions, Biden will also announce that, as long as Americans continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding vaccines and social distancing, small gatherings will be fine once again this summer.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]