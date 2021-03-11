MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow beat Fox’s Sean Hannity in total viewers Wednesday at 9 p.m., but Hannity edged out Maddow in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54.

With 3.29 million total viewers, The Rachel Maddow Show was the second most-watched overall, and third in the demo, with 454,000 viewers. Hannity was fourth most-watched overall, with 2.92 million total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 462,000. Both Maddow and Hannity were topped by Tucker Carlson Tonight, which was most watched in both total viewers, with 3.41 million, and in the demo, with 595,000.

Fox was first in total day viewers, with 1.66 million total and 285,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.53 million, and third in the demo, with 181,000. CNN averaged the fewest viewers in total day, with 1.09 million, and was second in the demo, with 263,000.

Fox also won prime time, with 2.86 million total viewers, and 483,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.38 million total viewers, and was third in the demo, with 304,000. CNN was third in prime time, averaging 1.67 million total viewers, but was second in the demo, with 387,000.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe was first in total viewers in the early morning, with 1.33 million, and second in the demo, with 172,000. Fox and Friends was second in total viewers, with 1.29 million, and was first in the demo, with 239,000. CNN’s New Day was third, with 632,000 total viewers, and 136,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]