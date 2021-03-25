President Joe Biden clearly took umbrage with a question regarding overrun border facilities in Donna, Texas asked by ABC News’ Cecilia Vega.

Amid a national debate among politically minded sorts over what is, or isn’t, considered a “crisis,” Vega cited a border protection facility in Donna, Texas that is currently at 1,556% capacity, mostly with unaccompanied minors. “There are kids that are sleeping on floors. They are packed into these pods. I’ve spoken to lawyers who say that some of these children have not seen the sun in days,” she described the conditions.

“What is your reaction to these images that have come out from that particular facility?” she asked. “Is what’s happening inside acceptable to you, and when is this going to be fixed?”

Biden seemed somewhat dumbfounded by the question, replying in an almost mocking tone, “That’s a serious question, right?”

He continued, “Is it acceptable to me? Come on.” He then continued by explaining his administration’s approach to rectifying this problem. “That’s why we’re going to be moving a thousand of those kids out quickly,” he said. “That’s why I got Fort Bliss opened up. That’s why I’ve been working from the moment this started happening to try to find additional access for children to be able to safely, not just children, but particularly children to be able to safely be housed while we follow through.

