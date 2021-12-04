Biden to Hold Video Call With Putin to Discuss ‘Russian Military Activities on the Border With Ukraine’

The White House announced on Saturday that President Joe Biden will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday over a “secure video call.” The two leaders last met in July.

According to the White House, the pair “will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues.”

“President Biden will underscore U.S. concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the statement added.

While U.S. officials have stressed that Putin’s intentions around Ukraine are unclear, an unclassified intelligence document recently detailed the Russian military building up its troop and equipment presence near the border.

Biden responded to the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine, telling reporters on Friday that “we’ve been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time, and my expectation is we’re going to have a long discussion.”

Reuters reported that the Kremlin said the video call will include discussing “bilateral relations, of course Ukraine, and the realization of the agreements reached in Geneva.”

Biden is also working to set up a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week, the Associated Press reported.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com