President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday afternoon and deliver remarks on the current situation unfolding in Afghanistan.

Biden is currently on vacation in Camp David, though he has been monitoring the Taliban’s reclaiming of the Asian nation and deteriorating foreign policy situation overseas. CNN delivered the breaking news of Biden’s abrupt return from Camp David, amid growing bipartisan criticism of how his administration has mishandled the withdrawal of US military forces from the war-torn nation.

Roughly a month ago, Biden confidently stated that the withdrawal of a military presence in Afghanistan would not be similar to the evacuation of Saigon in 1975, though the images are remarkably similar in comparison.

Since the announced withdrawal, Taliban forces have immediately taken over the nation, and US-trained Afghan military forces reportedly laid down arms almost immediately, which was the exact opposite of what Biden had predicted just days ago.

The chaos that has followed the US military withdrawal has led to brutal consequences of many dead including some so desperate to flee that they clung to military airplanes taking off, only to fall to their deaths seconds later.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com