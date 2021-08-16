Afghans Fall From US Military Planes After Desperately Clinging to Aircrafts Taking Off

Afghans are so desperate to evacuate Kabul that many are clinging to US Military planes as they take off from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport and tragically falling to their death seconds after take off.

Over the past few days, the entire war-torn nation of Afghanistan has been taken over by the religious extremists Taliban, who have vowed to exact revenge on any Afghan national who helped US military operations over the past two decades.

As a result. many are so desperate to flee that the tarmac at the Kabul airport is filled with desperate Afghans trying to board a flight for evacuation and even sitting on wings and clinging to the exterior as they take off for safe harbor. The Wall Street Journal confirmed the deaths citing a US official:

A U.S. official also said at least three Afghans clinging to the side of an Air Force jet evacuating personnel from the airport were run over and killed. Video images from the chaotic scene showed desperate Afghans clinging to the side of a U.S. military plane moving on the tarmac. Separately, witnesses reported seeing three bloodied bodies, including that of one woman, lying on the ground just outside the terminal building.

Images and videos have begun to emerge on Twitter that tell this horrifying story. The videos below embedded from Twitter show the horrifying scenes which come with a clear warning that they show the eventual deaths of those falling from the plane

The first video posted by Nazir Afzal, give a clear picture of the chaos on the airport tarmac as a C-17 taxi on the runway before take-off (WARNING: Disturbing content):

The image (not shown here) of people falling from this US plane leaving Kabul represents a failure of humanity

Then we have the audacity to say we won’t take refugees

Neighbouring countries took millions over the years, because it’s the right thing to do

pic.twitter.com/7LBBznOBXY — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) August 16, 2021

What follows are videos that clearly show figures falling from the sky moments after take-off

The three persons as captured falling from the plane after take-off.#PrayForKabul pic.twitter.com/sqFrvw8aF4 — ROAD SAFETY FACTS 🇰🇪 (@RFS_2020) August 16, 2021

Exclusive- A clear video (from other angle) of men falling from C-17. They were Clinging to some parts of the plane that took off from Kabul airport today. #Talibans #Afghanistan #Afghanishtan pic.twitter.com/CMNW5ngqrK — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021

These scenes are just part of many that have emerged from Kabul that show the religious extremist Taliban taking control of the Afghanistan capital, which for many have evoked memories of the fall of Saigon. It appears to be nothing but a political disaster for the Biden Administration after the president confidently predicted that what actually unfolded over the past few days would not happen.

While there has largely been bipartisan support for withdrawing the military from Afghanistan, an issue that former President Donald Trump touted for the past five years and even negotiated with the Taliban. But the withdrawal from the war-torn Asian nation has not gone to plan.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com