Shortly after President Joe Biden wrapped his first press conference, Fox News assembled their top panel of news analysts and pundits, including Bret Baier, Dana Perino, and of course, Chris Wallace. And it was Wallace who was likely most critical of Biden’s performance, though in a completely reasonable manner.

At issue? Wallace’s claim that, particularly on foreign policy questions, President Biden appeared to go to his briefing book, in much the same manner that his Press Secretary Jen Psaki —and other White House press secretaries before her— so often do during Press Briefings.

Wallace is an established and very well regarded news anchor, so much so that he was considered anti-Trump during the last election because he had the temerity to ask tough questions of the candidate. Asked for his opinion on Biden’s performance by anchor Sandra Smith, Wallace did not demur.

“I have to say I was also struck by the fact that it seemed on every foreign policy question, not the others but on foreign policy, he went to his briefing book like Jen Psaki does sometimes in the briefings and was reading what was obviously White House guidance, White House talking points,” he said.

Wallace then put his comments in proper historical perspective, saying “covering Ronald Reagan for six years I never saw that. Watching a lot of news conferences over the years I have never seen that, a president at a news conference reading talking points. He did that on it seemed every foreign policy question.”

