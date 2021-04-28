Trump supporters reacted to President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress by continuing to propagate the fantasy that the 2020 election was stolen.

Liz Harrington, a former spokesperson for the RNC who previously served as a writer for the Washington Free Beacon, took to Twitter to express her entirely unfounded hunch that Biden could not have won as many votes as he did.

“You will never, ever, convince me this man got 81 million votes,” she wrote. “Didn’t happen.”

“We’ll give up our ghost guns if Biden gives up his ghost voters,” she said in another tweet.

You will never, ever, convince me this man got 81 million votes. Didn’t happen. — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 29, 2021

We’ll give up our ghost guns if Biden gives up his ghost voters. https://t.co/VKshcFyBe9 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 29, 2021

Jenna Ellis, who drew fame (and mockery) for her performance as a lawyer for the Trump campaign in its ill-fated quest to overturn the 2020 election, also rejected the results in tweets on Wednesday night.

She replied “Accurate” to a Twitter user who wrote “THE PRESIDENT IS IN MAR A LAGO YOU PISOSHITO!!!”

In a subsequent tweet, she called the election “rigged.”

45 >>>>> 46* *rigged — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 29, 2021

Pro-Trump network One America News also had trouble reckoning with Biden’s victory, 100 days into his presidency.

“There were a lot of dead people that voted in the last election,” OAN host Natalie Harp said on the network after the president’s speech.

“If we want to talk about an attack on our democracy, that happened in the early hours of November 4th, when they were bringing in truckloads of ballots,” she said. “That was an attack on our democracy, it — it stole away the right to vote.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]