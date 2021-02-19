Fox News’ Chris Wallace Praises Biden for Not Getting ‘Pushed Around’ By Progressives on Student Debt

Fox News’ Chris Wallace praised President Joe Biden for “not getting pushed around by the left” on issues like student loan forgiveness, saying he was “impressed” by his performance at a town hall this week.

Wallace made the comments on America’s Newsroom, in response to anchor Bill Hemmer’s question about how he thought Biden’s first month in office was going.

“How would you size up the first month of the Biden presidency, the good and the bad?” asked Hemmer. “What do you think about?”

Wallace replied that he thought it had been “surprisingly good” how “disciplined” Biden had been, noting his occasional penchant for verbal gaffes and meandering speeches seemed to be much improved lately.

“He has been very focused and disciplined in terms of his activities and messages and he really has kept to the idea that Covid, the public health aspect and economic aspect, is job one,” said Wallace.

“One thing that I was impressed by in the town hall on CNN this week,” he continued, pointing out Biden’s blunt answers to several questions about forgiving up to $50,000 of student loans and minimum wage.

“He is not getting pushed around by the left,” concluded Wallace. “I wonder if the people at the White House don’t think getting pushed from the left puts him more in the center, which is not a bad place to be in American politics.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

