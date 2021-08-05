‘Governor Who?’ Biden Laughs Off Covid Criticism From Ron DeSantis

President Joe Biden brushed off a reporter’s question about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Thursday with a flippant “Governor who?” as the two leaders have exchanged barbs recently about how to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The question came from NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, who asked Biden about DeSantis’ comments that he would be “getting in the way” of federal government efforts to impose pandemic restrictions. There is some cross-talk over the video clips, but Biden can be heard responding, “Governor who?” with a laugh, followed by “That’s my response.”

NEW: When I asked the president his reaction to @RonDeSantisFL saying he is “getting in the way” over COVID restrictions..Pres. Biden responded “Governor who?… that’s my response” — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) August 5, 2021

Biden on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL): “Governor Who?” pic.twitter.com/dmmTsd2aPx — The Recount (@therecount) August 5, 2021

Mediaite reached out to DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw for comment. “I think Governor DeSantis said everything he had to say yesterday, in response to the previous two days of unprovoked attacks from the White House,” replied Pushaw, who also sent along a short video of DeSantis speaking on Wednesday.

Watch the videos above, via Twitter and Rumble.

