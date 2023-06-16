‘I’m a Little Under 103’: Biden Jokes to Friendly Crowd While Marking His Gun Safety Law

President Joe Biden spoke at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford in Connecticut today where he reminded the audience that he’s no spring chicken.

As he gave a sometimes fiery speech to a supportive audience, Biden marked one year since he signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law. His remarks touched on how long he has been concerned about the issue of gun safety, and he took the opportunity to poke some fun at himself:

By the way, I’ve been doing this a long time. I know I don’t look that old, I know. I’m a little under 103.

The line got a good laugh from the crowd as Biden addressed one of the talking points used against him.

Biden, who is 80 years old and not 103 (or 142), is often cited for his advanced age by Democrats and Republicans alike with many claiming that he’s not fit mentally nor physically to handle a second term as president. Judging by the second joke he made, he’s well aware of the talk about his age:

Let me close with this: I know many people here who have been impacted by gun violence, lost someone they love, fought so hard for so many years. A lot of you are tired. You’re tired. No, I get it. Try being 110 and doing it again.

Watch the first part of the clip above via MSNBC.

