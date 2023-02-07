WATCH: Trump Official Turned Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slams ‘Woke Mob’ in Rebuttal to Biden SOTU

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the pugnacious press secretary for former President Donald Trump who was elected governor of Arkansas last year, delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.

The speech from Sanders hammered on themes close to the culture war right, bashing “the radical left,” “woke fantasies,” and the tech industry.

Sanders pitched herself as a contrast to Biden, pointing out she is the youngest governor in the country while Biden is 80 years old. (It’s an argument that might prove awkward in two years when Sanders will be asked to endorse a 78-year-old Trump.)

She went on to claim Biden has given up the country to the “woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”

“In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country,” Sanders said.

“And while you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day,” she continued. “Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight.”

Sanders went on to accuse “big government” of colluding with “Big Tech” to crack down on free speech.

“Every day, we are told that we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols…all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is — your freedom of speech,” she said. “That’s not normal. It’s crazy, and it’s wrong.”

Sanders served as press secretary from 2017 to 2019. Her tenure was marred by regular clashes with the press. She regularly lied to reporters, including the time she infamously claimed James Comey was fired after many FBI agents complained about him — a lie she would only admit to years later when questioned by prosecutors.

In 2022, she was elected governor of Arkansas with the help of an endorsement from Trump. She was inaugurated last month.

Watch above, via Fox News.

