Joe Biden Decries Capitol Riot as ‘The Worst Attack on Our Democracy Since the Civil War’

President Joe Biden called the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, carried out by a horde of Trump supporters seeking to thwart the 2020 election, “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” in his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

“While the setting tonight is familiar, this gathering is very different – a reminder of the extraordinary times we are in,” Biden said at the start of his speech marking 100 days in office, delivered in the same room that was breached by the mob as lawmakers took shelter.

He continued:

Tonight, I come to talk about crisis — and opportunity. About rebuilding our nation — and revitalizing our democracy. And winning the future for America. As I stand here tonight — just one day shy of the 100th day of my administration. 100 days since I took the oath of office, lifted my hand off our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength. Life can knock us down. But in America, we never stay down. In America, we always get up. And today, that’s what we’re doing: America is rising anew. Choosing hope over fear. Truth over lies. Light over darkness. After 100 Days of rescue and renewal, America is ready for takeoff. We are working again. Dreaming again. Discovering again. Leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world: There is no quit in America.

When news of Biden’s comment about the Capitol attack was leaked earlier Wednesday, many objected to his characterization of the riot.

