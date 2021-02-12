A great number of well-regarded and blue-checked journalists are rallying in support of a fellow journalist and condemning the actions of a White House official.

TJ Ducklo is the former MSNBC communications professional turned Biden Campaign Communications staffer turned White House Communications team member who finds himself at the center of a controversy that appears to be entirely of his own making.

Vanity Fair correspondent and Mediaite alum Caleb Ecarma shocked the DC press corps with an explosive report revealing a stunning attack on a reporter by Biden White House official.

According to the stunning piece, Ducklo spoke to Politico reporter Tara Palmeri in a manner that will surely lead to official condemnation from the Biden Administration, and quite honestly, seems to have put his job in jeopardy, given President Joe Biden’s self-proclaimed standards for treating others with respect.

“I’m not joking when I say this: If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts,” Biden claimed. But as Ecarama reports, it appears that the White House defended Ducklo instead.

Palmeri was reporting on a romantic relationship between Ducklo and an Axios reporter, which he was trying to get Politico to spike. Instead, he took the story to People magazine, which gave Ducklo a highly favorable portrayal. Only afterward, did the ugly details of Ducklo’s tactics emerge, which raised the eyebrows of DC journalists:

A White House deputy press secretary threatened a Politico reporter pursuing a story on his relationship and accused her of being “jealous” of his relationship. https://t.co/ltpIGhsq3A — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) February 12, 2021

Imagine the (justifiable) reaction if someone working at the Trump White House had done this https://t.co/fq0JdBodvv — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 12, 2021

A White House official told a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship with another reporter that he would “destroy” her and that she was “jealous” of his relationship with his girlfriend. He brought up her sex life to belittle and intimidate her. https://t.co/cevSxv0hIw pic.twitter.com/xkxUuC2jdo — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 12, 2021

In which the Biden WH adopts Trump tactics…. https://t.co/Q5WJjT8a2I — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) February 12, 2021

An absolutely bonkers piece by @calebecarma. Biden top aid threatened a politico reporter after she asked about his relationship with an Axios reporter. He said she was "jealous" and that some unidentified man "wanted to fuck" that reporter instead of her. https://t.co/cMVzwAYP7R — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) February 12, 2021

There will be Q's about this at today's @PressSec briefing, and rightly so: https://t.co/ohviqnbYPZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 12, 2021

you don't say stuff like this overnight, you do it because the behavior has been tolerated and even encouraged. too many press aides think off the record is grounds for disrespect https://t.co/R3Divry1ZQ — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 12, 2021

Fair warning to flacks everywhere: The threat “I will destroy you” is *never* off the record. And it *always* signals to the reporter that she has a great story. https://t.co/WabyZqDDvP — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) February 12, 2021

For the record: if we’re talking off the record and you begin threatening me we are no longer talking off the record — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) February 12, 2021

Talking OTR doesn't mean you have permission to threaten or harass someone. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) February 12, 2021

