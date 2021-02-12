comScore TJ Ducklo Condemned By Journalists After Report of Abuse

WATCH LIVE: PSAKI HOLDS PRESS BRIEFING

Journalists Decry TJ Ducklo after Bombshell Report: ‘In Which the Biden WH Adopts Trump Tactics…’

By Colby HallFeb 12th, 2021, 12:01 pm

A great number of well-regarded and blue-checked journalists are rallying in support of a fellow journalist and condemning the actions of a White House official.

TJ Ducklo is the former MSNBC communications professional turned Biden Campaign Communications staffer turned White House Communications team member who finds himself at the center of a controversy that appears to be entirely of his own making.

Vanity Fair correspondent and Mediaite alum Caleb Ecarma  shocked the DC press corps with an explosive report revealing a stunning attack on a reporter by Biden White House official.

According to the stunning piece, Ducklo spoke to Politico reporter Tara Palmeri in a manner that will surely lead to official condemnation from the Biden Administration, and quite honestly, seems to have put his job in jeopardy, given President Joe Biden’s self-proclaimed standards for treating others with respect.

“I’m not joking when I say this: If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts,” Biden claimed. But as Ecarama reports, it appears that the White House defended Ducklo instead.

Palmeri was reporting on a romantic relationship between Ducklo and an Axios reporter, which he was trying to get Politico to spike. Instead, he took the story to People magazine, which gave Ducklo a highly favorable portrayal. Only afterward, did the ugly details of Ducklo’s tactics emerge, which raised the eyebrows of DC journalists:

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: