CNN has learned that President-elect Joe Biden’s outreach to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will begin with the two of them attending church together before the new president is sworn in.

Alisyn Camerota and John Berman kicked off the 8:00 a.m. hour of New Day by tracking Biden as he is about to leave Wilmington, Delaware for Washington. Camerota reported that on Wednesday morning, before the inauguration ceremony, McConnell will attend church with Biden at the president-elect’s request.

