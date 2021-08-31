Shana Chappell, the mother of a United States Marine who was killed in Afghanistan last week, was temporarily removed from Instagram after she shared posts blaming President Joe Biden for her son’s death.

Chappell’s son Kareem Nikoui is one of 13 U.S. service members who were killed during last week’s suicide bombing outside Kabul’s airport — an attack Chappell blamed on Biden.

“President Joe Biden Joe Biden This msg is for you! I know my face is etched into your brain! I was able to look you straight in the eyes yesterday and have words with you,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “After i lay my son to rest you will be seeing me again! Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you ‘that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!’ You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don’t know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel!”

Chappell posted similarly damning messages to her Instagram account, which was then temporarily suspended by the platform.

“It seems Instagram took it upon themselves to delete my account because i am assuming it was because i gained so many followers over my sons death due to Biden’s negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor! I’m gonna assume that Facebook is gonna delete me next! Funny how these leftist one sided pieces of crap don’t want the truth to come out!” she wrote in a followup Facebook post. “Keep in mind i only posted about my heart break over my son. Those of u who follow me on IG seen the post. My post was even shared on the news and now IG has disabled my account because of that post!”

Chappell went on to say that she would now accept interview invitations from Newsmax and Fox News in order to ensure Instagram would not silence her.

“You deleted my account because my sons [sic] blood is on Biden’s hands!!” she wrote. “13 Heros [sic] blood is on Biden’s hands!!!!”

Despite Chappell’s accusation, Facebook claimed in a statement to the New York Post that her account was suspended by mistake.

“We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family,” read the statement. “Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies. While the post was not removed, her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it.”

In a followup Facebook post, Chappell claimed that Instagram began sending notifications months ago warning that if she continued “posting stuff like that” her account would be disabled.

While she did not elaborate on what types of posts she was sharing, the post she shared before her account was disabled included claims such as Biden is “not the president of the United States of America,” and Donald Trump is the “true leader.”

It’s likely that Instagram has a history of flagging Chappell’s posts due to misinformation she was sharing regarding the 2020 presidential election. The platform have also inadvertently deleted her account as her message on her son’s death included similar claims on the election.

