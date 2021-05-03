Not The ‘Enemy of the People’: Biden Salutes ‘Fierce Bravery of Journalists’ on World Press Freedom Day

President Joe Biden commended the fourth estate in recognition of World Press Freedom Day in a statement released Monday morning.

The statement from the White House honors the role of the press in a free society, describing reporters as “truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated, often at great personal risk.” Of course, this is a dramatic departure from Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who frequently referred to the media as the “enemy of the people,” delegitimized critical reporting as “fake news,” and held a decisively negative relationship with the press.

From the statement:

Journalists uncover the truth, check the abuse of power, and demand transparency from those in power. They are indispensable to the functioning of democracy. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, journalists and media workers have been on the front lines to keep the public informed, at significant risk to their own health. And, at a time when the truth is increasingly under attack, our need for accurate, fact-based reporting, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater.

The statement goes on to acknowledge that journalists frequently come under attack around the world for doing their jobs, and “these attacks are nothing less than a threat to democracies everywhere.”

“Today, on World Press Freedom Day, we celebrate the fierce bravery of journalists everywhere,” the statement says. “We recognize the integral role a free press plays in building prosperous, resilient and free societies. And we recommit to protecting and promoting free, independent, and diverse media around the world.”

Read the full press release below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 3, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Occasion of World Press Freedom Day Thirty years ago today, in the face of constant pressure and violence, African journalists came together to issue the Windhoek Declaration, which asserted that, “(Oho establishment, maintenance and fostering of an independent, pluralistic and free press is essential to the development and maintenance of democracy in a nation, and for economic development.” Then, as now, we celebrate the courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated, often at great personal risk, and we reaffirm the timeless and essential role journalism and a free media play in societies everywhere. Journalists uncover the truth, check the abuse of power, and demand transparency from those in power. They are indispensable to the functioning of democracy. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, journalists and media workers have been on the front lines to keep the public informed, at significant risk to their own health. And, at a time when the truth is increasingly under attack, our need for accurate, fact-based reporting, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater. It is incumbent on all of us to counter these threats to a free and independent media, including physical risk and arbitrary detention. The Committee to Protect Journalists found that, in 2020, a record number of journalists were imprisoned globally. Online abuse and harassment of journalists, particularly women and journalists of color, continues to increase. Authoritarians are striving to undermine the free press, manipulate the truth, or spread disinformation even as a shrinking news industry is creating more and more “news deserts,’ areas without local media, around the world. These attacks are nothing less than a threat to democracies everywhere. Today, on World Press Freedom Day, we celebrate the fierce bravery of journalists everywhere. We recognize the integral role a free press plays in building prosperous, resilient and free societies. And we recommit to protecting and promoting free, independent, and diverse media around the world.

