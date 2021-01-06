President-elect Joe Biden addressed the violent protests at the Capitol that interrupted the counting of the Electoral College votes, describing it as an “unprecedented assault” on our democracy, and calling on President Donald Trump to go on national television and tell his supporters to peacefully leave the Capitol grounds.

“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault,” said Biden, “unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people’s representatives and the Capitol Hill Police, sworn to protect them. And the public servants who work at the heart of our republic.”

Biden condemned the “scenes of chaos” at the Capitol as not representative of who Americans really were, and placed the blame on ” a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness.”

“This is not dissent, it’s disorder,” said Biden. “It’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And must end, now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”

Biden then addressed his remarks to Trump.

“The words of a president matter,” said Biden. “No matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite.”

“Therefore, I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege,” Biden challenged the man who will leave office in fourteen days.

“It’s no protest. It’s insurrection. The world’s watching.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

