POLL: Biden Approval Rating on Inflation Sinks to Just 28%, Gets Low Marks on Crime and Gun Violence

Just one in four Americans approve of how President Joe Biden is handling inflation, and the majority disapprove of his job on crime, gun violence, and economic recovery, a new poll found.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll, conducted on Dec. 10 and 11, showed that only 28% of those surveyed approved of Biden’s handling of inflation, while 69% disapproved.

According to a recent Consumer Price Index Summary, inflation was up 6.8% over the past year as of November — the highest rate increase since 1982.

Although only 40% approved of Biden’s job on economic recovery, the majority of those polled (53%) still approve of Biden’s overall response to the pandemic.

On all the other issues surveyed, Biden failed to hit 50% approval.

On the issue of gun violence, only 33% approved — compared to 66% disapproving. On crime, Biden received 36% approval and 61% disapproval. On climate change, 46% approved of the job Biden is doing, while 51% disapproved.

The poll shows a marked decrease since July, when Biden’s Covid approval was 10 points higher (63%) and his approval rating on economic recovery was 13 points higher (53% in July). His approval rating on crime and gun violence dropped a few points since July (3 point drop and 4 point drop respectively).

The issue of relations with Russia was broached as well, as Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to alleviate concerns that his military may invade Ukraine.

According to the poll, only 42% approved of Biden’s job on Russia relations, and 55% disapproved. Asked how much they trust Biden to negotiate with Putin, only 38% responded either “a great deal” or “a good amount.”

This survey was based on “a nationally representative probability sample” of 524 adults, and has a margin of error +/-5%.

This post has been updated to clarify that 6.8% refers to the annual inflation rate.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com