Psaki Defends White House Hiring Practices After Report About Biden Aides’ Relatives Getting Jobs: We Have ‘Highest Ethical Standards’ in History

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was questioned on Monday about new reporting that “at least five children” of top Joe Biden aides have positions in the Biden administration.

The Washington Post reported last week on the dismay from ethics experts about these moves, perhaps best exemplified by a recent Twitter thread from Walter Shaub, former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics under Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

After he stepped down, Shaub was publicly critical of Trump on these ethics issues, but expressed serious frustration with Biden Friday over the Post report. He tweeted, “This is a a real ‘fuck you’ to us—and government ethics… This is ridiculous. What a fucking failure.”

At Monday’s briefing, one reporter asked Psaki to describe “what safeguards the administration has in place to make sure that the children of top officials don’t get preferential treatment in hiring.”

Psaki responded by saying the White House has “the highest ethical standards of any administration in history.”

“A number of ethics officials have conveyed that, and we’re proud of that,” she added.

After reports of Biden administration jobs going to children and relatives of top aides, @nancycordes asks what “safeguards” are in place to prevent “preferential treatment” Psaki: “We have the highest ethical standards of any administration in history” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/gIc5S1pHYB — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 21, 2021

The Post’s report says there’s “no evidence that any of Biden’s aides have played a role in securing the jobs for their children or other relatives,” but adds ethics experts are still alarmed by these hirings.

