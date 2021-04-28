President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night.

The president, marking his first 100 days in office this week, is expected to address the United States’ ongoing response to the covid-19 pandemic and the vaccine rollout. As of this posting, the CDC reports 29.5 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated, and 43 percent of the total population has at least one dose.

Biden will also be laying out details of his American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion package that addresses child care costs and education access.

Early excerpts of the president’s address previewed his comments about coming into office with “a nation in crisis.”

“America is on the move again,” Biden will say. “Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”

The speech marks a historic first, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi marking the first time two women will share the stage with the president for such an address.

The official Republican response to Biden’s address will be delivered by Senator Tim Scott (R- SC).

