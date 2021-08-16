President Joe Biden is set to speak Monday afternoon on the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban — cutting short his vacation at Camp David in order to address the latest developments.

On Sunday President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the Taliban took Kabul, even holding a press conference inside the presidential palace.

In the past few days comments Biden made mere weeks ago have gotten renewed attention. At a press conference in July the president said it’s “highly unlikely” the Taliban will be “overrunning everything and owning the whole country.”

When asked at the time about potential parallels to Vietnam, he said, “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy of the United States from Afghanistan.”

Biden put out a statement on Saturday that addressed evacuation efforts and said, “When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor—which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019—that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on U.S. Forces.”

You can watch the president’s speech live above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com