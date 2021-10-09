WATCH: Brian Karem Asks Jen Psaki About Biden ‘Coughing and Sniffling’ — Then Asks Biden About it Later

Brian Karem stopped White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on her way out of the briefing room to ask her about President Joe Biden “coughing and sniffling” earlier in the day — then followed up with Biden himself a few hours later.

As Psaki exited the podium Friday, Karem tried to head off “wild speculation” about the president’s health by asking about Biden’s sniffles. Psaki took a few seconds to engage the post-briefing query, as she sometimes does:

KAREM: Jen, we saw him coughing and sniffling earlier. Is his health okay? Before there’s wild speculation — is he all right? MS. PSAKI: He is doing great. KAREM: Thank you. MS. PSAKI: He’s got some allergies.

A few hours later, President Biden was ushering some children around on the South Lawn on the way to show them the interior of Marine One when Karem shouted some follow-up questions about the sniffles and coughs.

“How’s your allergies, Mr. President? How are your allergies, Mr. President?” Karem asked.

The White House pool report described Biden’s departure this way:

When the press corps was brought to the South Lawn, the president, aides and several children were already standing in vicinity of the Rose Garden and there were some logistical challenges getting into position. There is some video of this. President Biden boarded Marine One with the children at 6:34 p.m., he appeared to be showing them the inside of the helicopter. Biden then led the children back off the helicopter through the rear door and the children were escorted back toward the Rose Garden by people who appeared to be military aides. Wheels up at 6:38 p.m. The president did not stop for questions, but there were shouted questions.

Karem’s line of questioning delighted Curtis Houck of right-wing media site Newsbusters, who apparently missed Karem’s snarky reference to “wild speculation.”

“Wait….did Brian Karem just ask Jen Psaki as she left the room about President Biden’s continued coughing?!?!” Houck wrote, adding “Did aliens kidnap Brian Karem and switch bodies?!”

Karem isn’t the first reporter to note when the president coughs, which consistently delights Newsbusters.

