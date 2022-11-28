White House Goes Directly After Marjorie Taylor Greene With Excoriating Statement on Her ‘Discredited’ Assault Weapons Stance

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed President Joe Biden’s new call for gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings, and the White House hit her right back.

The congresswoman released a series of tweets over the weekend wherein she posed over a dead hog while she touted that “the AR-15 is my favorite gun for hunting & home defense.”

“Banning ‘assault weapons’ will not stop a transgender from shooting up his own LGBTQ community or any other murderer already breaking laws to kill people. More gun control laws just create more defenseless victims,” Greene tweeted. “Joe has been a career politician in office longer than I’ve been alive and he knows NOTHING about guns. Joe is an elite politician who enjoys the protection of AR-15’s but wants to take your guns away and leave you defenseless at the mercy of criminals who don’t care about laws.”

The AR-15 is my favorite gun for hunting & home defense. Banning “assault weapons” will not stop a transgender from shooting up his own LGBTQ community or any other murderer already breaking laws to kill people. More gun control laws just create more defenseless victims. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/BPlXxtFEVZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 26, 2022

I will always protect American’s GREAT Second Amendment! No Assault Weapons Ban!! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 26, 2022

Greene made it clear what she was talking about when she concluded with her proclamation “No Assault Weapons Ban!” The congresswoman was referring to Biden recently denouning the prevalence of assault weapons in America after the massacres at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub and a Walmart in Virgina.

“I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons,” Biden told reporters at the time.

Greene is a conservative firebrand who’s been vocal with her Second Amendment stance, and she has faced controversy in the past for touting it with violent rhetoric directed at her political opponents. The Washington Examiner’s Christian Datoc obtained a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, who called Greene out for this while bashing her “inherently discredited” position.

These sentiments, from a politician who has called for violence against those with whom she disagrees, are not only inherently discredited – but they prove President Biden’s point. An assault weapons ban is one of the most effective actions we can take to support law enforcement in the fight against gun crime. Police chiefs have attested to that and the American people support doing so. Choosing the gun industry lobby over keeping our streets safe and protecting our children’s lives is flatly unacceptable, which is why President continues to advocate for an assault

weapons ban.

