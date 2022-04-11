Ex-Cop and Capitol Rioter Who Called for ‘Open Armed Rebellion’ Found Guilty on All Six Counts

A federal jury in Washington, D.C. returned guilty verdicts on all six counts facing Thomas Robertson, a former Virginia police sergeant who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The charges included impeding law enforcement officers, obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining in restricted grounds, and tampering with evidence.

Robertson’s trial took place last week, when jurors heard testimony describing his actions that day. One D.C. Metropolitan police officer described how he and another officer were struck by a stick being wielded by a man prosecutors said was Robertson.

About a month before the attack on the Capitol, Robertson called for “open armed rebellion” in a post online.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.

Robertson was initially arrested in January 2021 and was released pending trial. However, he was jailed after investigators found bomb-making material in his home last July.

Jacob Fracker, a former coworker of Robertson’s who also stormed the Capitol, testified for the prosecution that the two men hoped to “overturn” the 2020 presidential election. He pleaded to one felony charge in March in order to decrease his exposure to prison time. Prosecutors say Fracker had “bragged on Facebook about taking a ‘piss’ in ‘Nancy P’s toilet.’”

During the Capitol riot, hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building as members of the House and Senate were convening to certify the results of the election won by Joe Biden. Trump had spent the previous two months telling supporters the election had been rigged against him. There was no evidence for his claim, yet millions of his supporters believed him.

According to one poll, just 21% of Republicans believe Biden’s victory was “definitely” or “probably” legitimate.”

