Former police officer Derek Chauvin — who was charged with murder in the killing of George Floyd earlier this year — has reportedly been released from jail after posting $1 million bail.

According to Minnesota Fox affiliate Fox 9, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Corrections “confirmed Chauvin was no longer being held” at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility on Wednesday, and that “state court records show he posted a non-cash $1 million bond on Oct. 7, signed by A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd, Minnesota.”

“A notice of release was posted at 10:34 a.m. on Oct. 7,” Fox 9 reported.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in May after a viral video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest despite Floyd’s protest that he couldn’t breath.

Chauvin was later also charged with second-degree murder, while three other police officers involved in the arrest were charged too.

