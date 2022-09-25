Man Arrested For Attacking Volunteers on Texas Governor Abbott’s Campaign: Report

Two volunteers for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s re-election campaign were attacked by a man near Houston, local officials told Fox News.

While door-knocking in Humble, Texas, the two volunteers were chased and attacked by a man who ripped the side view mirrors off their car, Abbott’s campaign said in a statement. He was reportedly arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

According to the campaign:

Yesterday, two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers were assaulted by a man in the Humble while they were knocking on doors. The man chased the volunteers through a neighborhood, tried to drag them out of their car, and punched both side view mirrors off of the vehicle. The volunteers called police, who responded to the scene. After identifying the suspect, and finding pieces of the vehicle in his trash can, Harris County authorities took the suspect into custody and charged him with criminal mischief.

“Political violence is never acceptable,” Mark Miner, the communications director for Abbott’s campaign, said in a statement. “With just over a month until Election Day, the passion to win should never bubble over into something more dangerous. There is no place for this in Texas.”

The campaign released photos of the damaged car:

Abbott is running for a third term as governor against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

Read the Fox News report here.

