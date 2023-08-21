Trump Will Reportedly Surrender Day After First Republican Primary Debate On Fox News

Former President Donald Trump plans to surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday, according to CNN. That is the day after the first Republican primary debate, which he is skipping. He was indicted last week in Fulton County for trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

CNN’s Noah Gray tweeted on Monday that two sources told his colleague, Kristen Holmes, that Trump “plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County jail on Thursday.”

Trump has until Fri. Aug. 25 to turn himself in, but it appears he has chosen the day after the much anticipated first primary debate on Fox News. The move undoubtedly will consume media attention that would otherwise go to the Republican gabfest. It is unclear if this is Trump’s intention. However, it should also be noted that the former president plans to release an already-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the day of the debate, strongly indicating a desire to upstage the event.

Earlier this month, Trump was charged with 18 others in Georgia for trying to subvert the election. He was indicted on 13 felony counts, “including violation of the Georgia RICO Act, filing false documents, false statements, and writings, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.”

A judge set Trump’s bond in the case at $200,000 on Monday.

Trump is also under indictment in New York for allegedly falsifying business records. He has also been indicted federally for his efforts to overturn the election, and also his retention of government documents after he left office.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com