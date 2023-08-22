Trump ‘Jokingly’ Games Out Fleeing Country By Jet Plane To Avoid Prison After $200k Bail Demand

Ex-President Donald Trump went into some detail gaming out a flight from justice after his bail in Fulton County was set at $200,000.00 in a negotiated deal with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

It was just a week ago that DA Willis announced a new indictment of Trump on 13 counts related to election crimes. Trump and gave him and the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment.

On Monday, Willis reached a deal with Trump attorneys Todd Blanche, Jennifer Little, and Drew Findling to surrender and post a $200,000.00 bond for his release pending trial.

Trump reacted to the news late last night with a provocative post to his Truth Social platform that gamed out the methods by which he could flee. Trump wrote:

The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very “understated” airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!

Trump has been warned to be careful how he speaks about the charges against him in public, but many veteran Trumpologists say they expect him to continue to test the limits of constraints in ways that would land an ordinary defendant in jail.

The order setting bond in the case forbids Trump from making “direct or indirect threat of any nature” against any of his co-defendants and specifies “posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

But flirting with jumping bail to Russia could provoke a reaction from the court — which might be the entire point.

