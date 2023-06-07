‘Santa’s Gonna Come Early This Year’: George Conway Says DOJ Telling Trump He’s Target of Probe Means ‘They’re Likely to Indict Him’

Conservative attorney George Conway said the Department of Justice is all but certain to indict former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported federal prosecutors have informed Trump that he is a target of their investigation into his retention of classified government documents after he left office.

“The notification to Mr. Trump’s team by prosecutors from the office of the special counsel, Jack Smith, was the clearest signal yet that the former president is likely to face charges in the investigation,” the Times said.

In June 2022, an attorney for Trump signed a letter to the DOJ stating that to her knowledge, no classified documents remained at his Mar-a-Lago residence. However, August’s FBI raid at the estate showed this to be false. It has been reported that the former president misled his attorneys about the status of the documents. Some have speculated Trump committed obstruction.

Appearing on Wednesday’s installment of MSNBC’s All In, Conway reacted to the news.

“I think the word that you could use here that was probably and advisably used, in the Georgia investigation, is that an indictment is imminent,” he said. “I mean, I think it’s highly. They’re basically telling him they’re likely to indict him.”

Conway said that while the indictment may not come this week, Christmas, as it were, will come early for some.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean next week,” he said. “But it does mean that if you are a believer in the rule of law and been hankering for the rule of law, Santa’s gonna come early this year and it’s not gonna be on Christmas. It’s gonna be sooner rather than later.”

He said although some are speculating the indictment could come within a week, that will probably not be the case.

“We’re reaching the end stages in the investigation,” Conway continued. “The fact that so many leaks are coming out now is a function of the fact that so many people know what’s going on – everything except the timing because the

defense lawyers are all sharing formation about witnesses who have gone into the grand jury or talked to the FBI. And it’s just the flood of information that’s coming out.”

Trump is running for the Republican nomination in 2024 and leads the field by about 30 points.

