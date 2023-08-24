TRUMP ARRESTED: Former President Booked at Fulton County Jail

Former President Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday evening and booked at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail, where his mugshot was taken.

Trump was quickly processed and released on bond. According to reports, Trump used a bonding agent to pay just 10% of his $200,000 bond.

Trump was indicted on 13 counts in Georgia this month, including violation of the Georgia RICO Act, over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Several of Trump’s associates and former attorneys were also charged, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In a statement before his arrest on Thursday, Trump wrote, “Today, I will be going to the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia where I will be ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME.”

He continued, “Isn’t it interesting that I went my entire life without ever getting arrested… But suddenly out of nowhere, once I decided to run for president as a political outsider and fight for the forgotten citizens of our country, I get ARRESTED FOUR TIMES within the span of just 5 months?”

