JUST IN: Trump’s Bail In Georgia Set At $200,000

Former President Donald Trump’s bond was set at $200,000 on Monday after Trump’s legal team negotiated the details of his surrender in a Fulton County courthouse.

Trump’s lawyers Todd Blanche, Jennifer Little, and Drew Findling met with Fulton Country DA Fani Willis on Monday and finalized the details of Trump’s surrender, which will likely happen later this week. The details of Trump’s release were made public in court filings, which also stipulated Trump “shall perform no act to intimate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness.”

Trump and his 18 co-defendants have until noon on Friday to surrender to authorities in Fulton County after being charged with various counts related to their coordinated efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The conditions of Trump’s release in Georgia appeared to be more strict than those granted to him in his previous three indictments and explicitly bar the GOP 2024 frontrunner from making “direct or indirect threat of any nature” against any of his co-defendants with “posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

In recent weeks Trump has been under fire for social media posts that explicitly attacked and appeared to threaten prosecutors and witnesses. Special Counsel Jack Smith has subsequently sought a protective order in Washington, DC to limit what Trump can disseminate publicly related to the case.

Trump is currently facing four separate indictments in four separate cases and a total of 91 charges.

Breaking: Former President Donald Trump's bond set for $200,000 in Fulton County pic.twitter.com/08UQjqKo5l — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) August 21, 2023

