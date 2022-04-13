WATCH: Crowd Cheers as ‘Hero’ Who Identified Subway Shooting Suspect Goes With Police to Give Statement

A man identified as Zack Dahhan is being praised on social media after Wednesday footage revealed he spotted Frank James, suspected of being behind a Brooklyn subway shooting that left 23 injured, shortly before his arrest.

The 62-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday, and footage of NYPD officers taking him into custody has been blasted across social media. Footage of Dahhan at the same location has also been getting a fair amount of attention, with people praising him as a “hero.”

Dahhan explained in interviews that he was watching security cameras in the East Village on Wednesday when he spotted James, who was publicly identified as a person of interest on Tuesday, and he immediately informed the police.

In a Fox News interview, Dahhan called his catching James “something from … God.”

“We don’t want any problem here in America because here my life is good,” he added. It has been reported he is originally from Syria.

Dahhan is 21 years old and works as a security camera installer, according to reporters who have spoken to him since the arrest played out. Dahhan said he saw James in the East Village after looking at security cameras while he was at work, adding he could not sleep or focus after watching a press conference on the shooting. He then saw James place a bag down on the street and recognized the face of the man who has been all over the news. Dahhan said he told people to stay away from James and flagged down nearby police. After telling his story, James earned cheers from a crowd of people attending what became an unofficial press conference of sorts.

Zack Dahnan, the 21-year old security camera installer who first spotted the suspected subway shooter in the East Village, is holding an impromptu press conference on 1st Avenue. He says news of the presser left him unable to sleep. pic.twitter.com/5j3DrFqnMx — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) April 13, 2022

Police taking Zack for an interview. Crowd going nuts with cheers for him. People are shaking his hand. Shouts of “You’re a hero!” and “They should double the reward money!” pic.twitter.com/b4yaQtiePc — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 13, 2022

After speaking with various reporters, Dahhan was taken by police for an official statement. While leaving, the gathered crowd continued cheering the young man and dubbing him a “hero.” One person in the crowd even suggested doubling the reward money. Authorities previously offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to James’ arrest.

Crowd cheering for Zack Dahhan as he is taken away for an interview pic.twitter.com/NHY7CzbYnN — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 13, 2022

James was arrested “without incident.” He is suspected of setting off a smoke canister and then unleashing dozens of rounds into a crowd on a train at the 36th Street Station in the Sunset Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

