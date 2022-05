Fox News swept the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic yet again on Monday, with the network’s lowest-rated show still topping the highest-rated program on CNN or MSNBC.

Fox’s America Reports at 2 p.m. and Your World With Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m. were the lowest-rated shows on the network in the demo, bringing in 191,000 viewers.

However, CNN’s highest-rated program in the demo, Anderson Cooper 360 at 8 p.m., only brought in 163,000 viewers. Meanwhile, MSNBC’s top-rated program in the demo was The Rachel Maddow Show, which brought in 160,000 viewers at 9 p.m.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1079 NEW DAY:

276 MORNING JOE:

719 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

14 ELEMENTARY:

21 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1437 NEW DAY:

359 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

80 MORNING IN AMERICA:

20 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1768 NEW DAY:

435 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1782 CNN NEWSROOM:

507 MORNING JOE:

760 NATIONAL REPORT:

162 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1691 CNN NEWSROOM:

569 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

521 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

81 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1753 AT THIS HOUR:

509 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

467 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

147 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1989 INSIDE POLITICS:

545 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

542 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

180 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

170 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1619 CNN NEWSROOM:

557 MTP DAILY:

529 — BLUE BLOODS:

125 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1546 CNN NEWSROOM:

506 KATY TUR REPORTS:

499 AMERICAN AGENDA:

169 BLUE BLOODS:

205 3p STORY, THE:

1496 CNN NEWSROOM:

544 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

543 — BLUE BLOODS:

224 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1606 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

570 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1020 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

217 BLUE BLOODS:

267 5p FIVE, THE:

3414 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

586 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

254 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

132 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2610 SITUATION ROOM:

601 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

970 SPICER & CO:

229 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

85 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2758 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

607 REIDOUT:

899 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

304 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

57 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3303 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

706 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1013 STINCHFIELD:

271 NEWSNATION PRIME:

53 9p HANNITY:

2637 CNN TONIGHT:

485 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1967 PRIME NEWS:

138 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

38 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2196 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

508 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1081 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

163 BANFIELD:

55 11p GUTFELD!:

1915 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

390 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

747 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

91 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

24

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

210 NEW DAY:

60 MORNING JOE:

88 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

1 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

232 NEW DAY:

93 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

221 NEW DAY:

100 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

204 CNN NEWSROOM:

113 MORNING JOE:

91 NATIONAL REPORT:

12 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

220 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

51 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

238 AT THIS HOUR:

83 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

40 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

270 INSIDE POLITICS:

96 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

52 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

17 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 MTP DAILY:

44 — BLUE BLOODS:

15 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

191 CNN NEWSROOM:

94 KATY TUR REPORTS:

46 AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

25 3p STORY, THE:

165 CNN NEWSROOM:

99 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

48 — BLUE BLOODS:

17 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

191 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

107 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

87 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

24 5p FIVE, THE:

459 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

119 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

22 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

3 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

331 SITUATION ROOM:

142 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

97 SPICER & CO:

16 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

3 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

365 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

139 REIDOUT:

87 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

37 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

15 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

507 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

163 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

72 STINCHFIELD:

38 NEWSNATION PRIME:

18 9p HANNITY:

424 CNN TONIGHT:

109 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

160 PRIME NEWS:

22 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

376 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

126 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

80 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

23 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

355 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

105 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

55 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 477,000

Fox News: 1.86 million

MSNBC: 765,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 102,000

Fox News: 269,000

MSNBC: 70,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 566,000

Fox News: 2.71 million

MSNBC: 1.35 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 133,000

Fox News: 436,000

MSNBC: 104,000

