CNN’s coverage of the first day of the new Congress landed first place in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic on Tuesday, beating Fox News and MSNBC across multiple hours.

As Kevin McCarthy fought — and repeatedly failed — to gain enough votes to be named Speaker of the House, CNN had a decisive victory over Fox News and MSNBC in the demo from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST. CNN’s coverage was mostly helmed by anchor Jake Tapper.

From noon, when the new Congress gaveled in, until 6 p.m., around when the House voted to adjourn, CNN averaged 302,000 viewers in the demo. Fox News fell just short with 299,000 demo viewers.

This included a decisive win for CNN in the 3 p.m. hour, when the network drew 357,000 viewers to Fox’s 283,000.

CNN’s stint in first was put to an end by Fox’s top rated show The Five. Despite the demo victories, Fox News still won every hour of the day in total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

913 CNN THIS MORNING:

371 MORNING JOE:

824 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

25 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1177 CNN THIS MORNING:

432 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

82 MORNING IN AMERICA:

35 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1473 CNN THIS MORNING:

507 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1580 CNN NEWSROOM:

625 MORNING JOE:

1108 NATIONAL REPORT:

165 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1551 CNN NEWSROOM:

790 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

938 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

48 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1641 AT THIS HOUR:

809 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

897 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1958 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1123 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

1064 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

179 BLUE BLOODS:

137 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1841 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1569 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

1184 — BLUE BLOODS:

222 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1862 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1610 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1281 AMERICAN AGENDA:

196 BLUE BLOODS:

288 3p STORY, THE:

1944 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1753 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1461 — BLUE BLOODS:

282 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2155 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1612 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

2113 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

245 BLUE BLOODS:

421 5p FIVE, THE:

3851 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1675 — SPICER & CO:

201 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

228 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2865 SITUATION ROOM:

1150 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

2017 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

156 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

121 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2882 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1114 REIDOUT:

1707 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

218 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

84 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3336 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1036 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1919 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

167 CUOMO:

189 9p HANNITY:

2490 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1012 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1820 PRIME NEWS:

114 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

117 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1914 CNN TONIGHT:

738 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1775 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

161 BANFIELD:

120 11p GUTFELD!:

1794 CNN TONIGHT:

461 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1246 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

108 CUOMO:

100

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

120 CNN THIS MORNING:

79 MORNING JOE:

84 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

4 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

157 CNN THIS MORNING:

83 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

180 CNN THIS MORNING:

106 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

148 CNN NEWSROOM:

97 MORNING JOE:

77 NATIONAL REPORT:

5 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

175 CNN NEWSROOM:

129 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

78 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

247 AT THIS HOUR:

165 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

91 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

283 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

208 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

148 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

11 BLUE BLOODS:

11 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

245 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

275 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

179 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

253 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

289 KATY TUR REPORTS:

177 AMERICAN AGENDA:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

21 3p STORY, THE:

283 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

357 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

236 — BLUE BLOODS:

25 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

288 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

333 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

250 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

42 5p FIVE, THE:

447 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

351 — SPICER & CO:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

22 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

342 SITUATION ROOM:

298 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

219 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

349 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

275 REIDOUT:

219 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

24 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

17 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

493 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

246 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

266 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

16 CUOMO:

41 9p HANNITY:

337 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

269 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

259 PRIME NEWS:

21 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

21 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

278 CNN TONIGHT:

197 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

199 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 BANFIELD:

14 11p GUTFELD!:

298 CNN TONIGHT:

118 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

148 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

23 CUOMO:

18

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 919,000

Fox News: 1.86 million

MSNBC: 1.28 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 194,000

Fox News: 251,000

MSNBC: 156,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 929,000

Fox News: 2.58 million

MSNBC: 1.83 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 237,000

Fox News: 369,000

MSNBC: 241,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

