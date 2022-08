Fox News Dominates Ratings For Coverage of FBI Trump Raid

All cable news networks saw an audience surge in prime time Monday night, as viewers tuned in to watch coverage of the stunning FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Fox News drew the biggest audience, dominating the competition with 4.06 million total viewers and 653,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic. Will Cain, subbing in for Tucker Carlson, and Sean Hannity drew the biggest audiences in cable news, with 4.26 million and 4.24 million respectively.

MSNBC landed in second place, thanks to an impressive ratings haul by Rachel Maddow, who now hosts only on Monday nights (how convenient). Maddow drew 3.52 million in total viewers and 496,000 in the demo, boosting MSNBC to overall prime time numbers of 2.73 million in total viewers and 370,000 in the demo.

CNN placed third in prime time, with 1.18 million viewers overall and 294,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

846 NEW DAY:

320 MORNING JOE:

799 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

28 EARLY MORNING:

14 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1168 NEW DAY:

411 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

81 MORNING IN AMERICA:

40 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1419 NEW DAY:

495 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1591 CNN NEWSROOM:

577 MORNING JOE:

895 NATIONAL REPORT:

128 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1548 CNN NEWSROOM:

580 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

650 — BLUE BLOODS:

55 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1483 — MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

616 — BLUE BLOODS:

88 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1624 INSIDE POLITICS:

729 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

590 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

149 BLUE BLOODS:

126 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1490 CNN NEWSROOM:

720 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

653 — BLUE BLOODS:

226 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1461 CNN NEWSROOM:

722 KATY TUR REPORTS:

724 AMERICAN AGENDA:

127 BLUE BLOODS:

209 3p STORY, THE:

1366 CNN NEWSROOM:

735 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

715 — BLUE BLOODS:

285 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1510 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

763 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1225 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

210 BLUE BLOODS:

334 5p FIVE, THE:

3393 SITUATION ROOM:

725 — SPICER & CO:

198 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

154 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2288 SITUATION ROOM:

651 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1327 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

197 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

61 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3355 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1058 REIDOUT:

1610 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

308 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

46 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4264 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1458 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1997 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

379 NEWSNATION PRIME:

72 9p HANNITY:

4244 CNN TONIGHT:

1104 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

3523 PRIME NEWS:

226 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

102 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3696 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

999 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

2694 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

266 BANFIELD:

84 11p GUTFELD!:

2476 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

829 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1695 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

219 NEWSNATION PRIME:

44

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

152 NEW DAY:

79 MORNING JOE:

61 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

4 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

172 NEW DAY:

98 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

8 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

177 NEW DAY:

99 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

202 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 MORNING JOE:

76 NATIONAL REPORT:

14 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

55 — BLUE BLOODS:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

187 — MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

62 — BLUE BLOODS:

9 12p OUTNUMBERED:

230 INSIDE POLITICS:

137 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

55 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

21 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

55 — BLUE BLOODS:

24 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

180 CNN NEWSROOM:

122 KATY TUR REPORTS:

79 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

172 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

54 — BLUE BLOODS:

32 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

193 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

124 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

105 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

36 5p FIVE, THE:

434 SITUATION ROOM:

145 — SPICER & CO:

22 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

330 SITUATION ROOM:

143 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

135 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

487 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

257 REIDOUT:

216 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

37 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

698 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

313 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

276 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

37 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 9p HANNITY:

676 CNN TONIGHT:

320 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

496 PRIME NEWS:

21 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

587 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

250 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

338 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

34 BANFIELD:

12 11p GUTFELD!:

398 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

182 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

287 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

48 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 722,000

Fox News: 2 million

MSNBC: 1.18 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 153,000

Fox News: 302,000

MSNBC: 145,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.18 million

Fox News: 4.06 million

MSNBC: 2.73 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 294,000

Fox News: 653,000

MSNBC: 370,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

