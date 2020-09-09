Carl Bernstein appeared on CNN Wednesday afternoon to react to his Watergate reporting partner Bob Woodward‘s new bombshell book about President Donald Trump, and called the revelations contained therein “even graver than Watergate.”

“It’s stunning,” Bernstein told CNN’s Brianna Keilar when she asked him for his reaction to the book. “I think we all need to take a deep breath and understand exactly what it is we have learned. We are listening to the president of the United States, on tape deliberately undermining the security, the national security of the United States, the health and well being of the people of the United States, and he’s doing this knowingly, in real time.”

“It is the smoking gun of his negligence,” Bernstein declared, saying that the information in the book and the audio tapes demonstrated Trump’s “unfitness to be the president.”

“More than anything, instead of leveling with the country, he covers up,” said Bernstein. “We listen to him cover up this grave national emergency. This is one of the great presidential felonies of all time, maybe the greatest presidential felony. And we have the smoking gun tape of the president committing the felony.”

He went further, calling Trump’s downplaying of the coronavirus risk “a kind of homicidal negligence” for “putting his own narrow presidential re-election efforts in front of the safety, health, and well-being of the people of the United States.”

Bernstein, famous for his work with Woodward reporting on President Richard Nixon‘s role in the Watergate scandal and coverup, was blunt in calling this situation “even graver than Watergate”:

It’s a dereliction of duty, recorded as no other presidential dereliction of duty has been, even more so than the Nixon tapes, in this instance. So it’s going to be very hard to see how this cannot be addressed by Republicans in particular and their candidate for President of the United States. The last time this happened during the end of Nixon’s presidency, the Republican leadership, including Barry Goldwater…went to the White House and told Nixon he had to resign. And the facts here are even graver than in Watergate.

