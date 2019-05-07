‘Case Closed’: Mitch McConnell Announces it’s Time to ‘Move On’ From Mueller Investigation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor Tuesday morning and signaled to his fellow congressional members that it was time to move on from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian election interference in the 2016 general election.

McConnell’s position echoes that of his fellow Republican, Senator Lindsey Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, and has also repeatedly claimed that, in his mind, the investigation is over.

A rough transcript from the opening portion of McConnell’s speech reveals the general tenor and content conveyed:

It has been two weeks since Attorney General William Barr made the 450-page report public. This investigation went on for two years. It is finally over. Many Americans were waiting to see how elected officials would respond. With an exhaustive investigation complete, would the country finally unify and confront the real challenges before us? Would we finally be able to move on from partisan paralysis and breathless conspiracy theorizing? Or would we remain consumed by unhinged partisanship and keep guiding ourselves to the point that Putin and his agents need only sit on the sidelines and watch us as their job is actually done for them? Regrettably the answer is pretty obvious.

McConnell’s take stands in stark contrast to the Democratic congressional caucus, who seem eager to continue to investigate numerous elements revealed in the Mueller Report, namely the specifics of nearly a dozen examples of obstruction of justice detailed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. There is also the issue of Mueller’s letter to Attorney General William Barr that revealed concern about how the AG revealed “top-level” findings of a report that many felt portrayed Trump in the most favorable light imaginable.

Mueller is now expected to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, though nothing concrete has been confirmed. President Trump has openly claimed that he does not want Mueller to testify in a public hearing, and AG Barr could stop him from doing so though he has publically claimed he was okay with that. However, if Mueller resigns from his post as Special Counsel, as he is expected to do soon, he would no longer be obligated to follow the direction of the Attorney General to whom he reports.

So in short, while Mitch McConnell and his fellow members of the GOP are eager to move on from the Mueller investigation, the Democratic members of Congress are sure to keep this story alive as long as possible…or at least until the 2020 General Election.

Watch above via MSNBC.

