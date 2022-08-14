Fox & Friends Lets Lara Trump Rail at Mar-a-Lago Raid While Rachel Campos-Duffy Says ‘No Question’ FBI is ‘Biased’

Fox & Friends offered very little challenge to Lara Trump on Sunday as she once again tore into the FBI over their investigation of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Mrs. Trump, a Fox News contributor and daughter in law to the former president, joined the show to talk about the network’s reporting that the FBI confiscated documents from Mar-a-Lago which were covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege. The news comes amid a sequence of recent reports saying that the FBI executed its search warrant at Mar-a-Lago to seek out top secret classified documents Trump took with him when he left the White House, including documents pertaining to nuclear weapons.

After railing at the FBI search for the better part of the past week, Mrs. Trump claimed her father in law’s team fully cooperated with the FBI before the raid, then joined the chorus of those condemning it as a politically-motivated plot.

“We can’t function in a civilized society when you see things like this happen and it is very clear to anyone paying attention this is fully politicized situation,” said Trump. “This is all about preventing a guy who the establishment and swamp in Washington, D.C., has hated from the very beginning from ever getting another shot at the White House. That is what it all has been about from the beginning.”

Since the raid, Fox News has drawn interest from media watchers with how the network’s personalities have careened between urging caution on the political rhetoric to amplifying very negative connotations about the development. Rachel Campos-Duffy decided to take the latter approach in her response to Mrs. Trump, saying “There’s no question, Lara about what the FBI, that they’re biased.

“I think about, for example, things they’re not doing,” she continued. “We still don’t know who planted pipe bombs on January 6th. Where is the FBI on that?”

The conversation continued with Mrs. Trump blasting the implications of the raid, though Will Cain eventually asked her to explain what caused the change in the former president’s dynamic with the National Archives.

“I think everybody would love to know that,” Trump answered. “I spoke directly to the attorney that had been working hand in hand with the DOJ on this and he told me our last communication on June 3rd everything, everybody was very happy with where things were. In fact, my father-in-law showed up and said anything you need let us know. Everything seemed well, there was no problem. There was no question they were given anything they needed. A lot of us are wondering why did it need to happen this way?”

Campos-Duffy eventually got back in to ask Mrs. Trump what she thinks about the Republican response to the investigation “because as you said, this is not just about Donald Trump. This looks like an attack that could happen to any American.” In this discussion, no one addressed the actual attack that took place days ago when an armed Trump supporter threatened an FBI office in Cincinnati.

Watch above, via Fox News.

