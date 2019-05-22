On CBS’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert, radio and TV star Howard Stern expressed his frustration over not getting an interview with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, playing the ‘what if’ game if she had agreed: “I went out on an all-out campaign to get Hillary to come on the show because I think it could have made a difference [in the election].”

Colbert, not missing a beat, responded to this bold claim: “How are your ratings in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania?”

Stern, who publicly supported Clinton in the last election over Donald Trump, offered to his own theory of how this alternative history could’ve played out.

“I thought if I did an interview with Hillary that she would reach a new audience,” Stern said. “Maybe a lot of people — and as we say, when we look at the Electoral College, what are we talking about 70,000 votes or something like that? And so if it’s 70,000 votes — and in those states, I am popular, particularly Pennsylvania, for example. So we have 33 million subscribers on Sirius. We anticipate at least two people in each household listening, 66 million people, maybe 60 percent of that audience is mine.”

He continued on: “What if Hillary had come on. And forget politics, but what if we could have talked about her humanity, why she got into public service.”

Stern then talked about how her appearance could have “humanized” her: “Here is a woman who dedicated her whole life to public service. What was her life like as a little girl growing up? What was her romance like with Bill Clinton? What was she thinking when she was Secretary of State? What was she thinking when she was First Lady? Was she saying ‘I wish I could be president’? There were a million questions I could have asked her that I think would have humanized her.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com