Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Ted Cruz’s Space Pirates Warning With ‘Space Force 2’ Spoof

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel mocked the fake threat of “space pirates” made by Sen. Ted Cruz in a recent speech to Congress with a fake trailer for the fake movie Space Force 2.

During a Congressional hearing last week, Cruz touted the need for the President Donald Trump’s plan to launch a sixth branch ofthe military, the Space Force, which could cost up to $13 billion by some estimates.

“Pirates threaten the open seas, and the same is possible in space,” Cruz cautioned, without explaining who these space pirates might be or where they might come from. “In this same way, I believe we too must now recognize the necessity of a space force to defend the nation and to protect space commerce and civil space exploration.”

His comments quickly drew a galaxy’s worth of ridicule online.

Cruz then responded to the ridicule by wondering aloud on Twitter why leftists were making fun of him.

Hey @jack how come Twitter’s “moment” quotes all the snarky leftists making fun of my comments, but doesn’t include my tweets in response explaining the real point that NATIONS like China have already developed & tested weapons to destroy satellites? https://t.co/dwkM5ndXj3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 16, 2019

Kimmel’s opening skit on Tuesday night piled on, dredging up an obscure 1970s TV show called Space Force and then “remaking” a trailer for its supposed sequel, starring one member of the original cast, comic actor Fred Willard. Set in the future of 2019, the crew of the Space Force 2 is unexpectedly interrupted by space pirates during a transmission from “Grand Admiral Cruz” down on Earth.

The pirates soon beam aboard the Space Force vessel in search of moon doubloons. Space mayhem ensues. Or, as the trailer’s narrator hypes it: “With action! Adventure! And romance!”

Space Force 2’s reviews, cited in the faux trailer, are less than stellar, however. “Newsday says ‘This film is a treasure that should have stayed buried.’ Buzz Buzz Aldrin calls it ‘off-putting.’ And Senator Ted Cruz says ‘It would appear you’ve taken my words out of context.'”

Firing a last laser blast as the trailer ends, Willard’s Space Force commander delivers the movie’s tag line: “See you in space hell, you scurvy mother[bleep]ers!”

Watch the video above, via ABC.

