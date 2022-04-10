‘Make America Rock Again’: Kid Rock Kicks Off Concert With Video Message From Donald Trump

Kid Rock started his concert on Wednesday night with a video greeting from former President Donald Trump saying “all of you in attendance are the true backbone of our great country, hard-working, God-fearing, rock-and-roll patriots.”

“I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing,” Trump said to the crowd at the Evansville, IN concert, later poking fun at the singer’s golf abilities.

“His golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer and that’s why you’re there,” Trump said.

Rock has previously played golf and talked politics with the former president, telling Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that Trump was “awesome” to play golf with because “he just knows how to have fun, doesn’t take it too seriously.”

“Let’s all continue to love on another, fight for our God-given freedoms and most of all, let’s make America rock again,” Trump said, before donning a red “Make America Rock Again” hat.

Following the video message, Rock performed his new song “We the People,” whose lyrics bash President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the mainstream media.

“Fuck Fauci,” Rock sings before continuing: “COVID’s near, it’s coming to town, we gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces, Big Don does it and they call him racist.”

The Washington Post noted that the song’s corresponding music video, released in March, “shows teenagers destroying a TV with the CNN logo displayed on it; a woman holding an assault rifle on a bed covered with ammunition; supporters holding a ‘Trump 2024’ banner; and other signifiers of far-right loyalties.”

Watch above, via TikTok

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com