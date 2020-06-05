CNN declined to air President Donald Trump’s speech on the surprising May jobs report Friday, while MSNBC dipped out early. Fox News, ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News carried Trump’s address in full.

CNN and MSNBC have gained a reputation for skipping and cutting off President Trump’s speeches, which had led to Fox News becoming the go-to network to see the speeches in full.

As Trump spoke about airline stocks during his speech on Friday, MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin said, “Alright, we are going to break away from President Trump’s statements there.”

“It’s 10:42 a.m., he’s been talking now for about eleven or so minutes. We’re going to monitor that announcement, that statement that he’s making there,” Mohyeldin announced, adding, “He’s obviously celebrating the jobs report number, he’s also going off on a bit of a tangent, talking about all kinds of other issues and politicizing some of it.”

CNN aired segments about the jobs report and the coronavirus instead of Trump’s speech.

CNN and MSNBC dipped out of several White House coronavirus press briefings in April, while in February, CNN host Brooke Baldwin cut off a speech to fact-check the president.

In February 2018, CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News cut off one of the president’s speeches to air news that the Dow Jones was dropping.

Watch above via MSNBC.

