Trump Calls U.K. Ambassador a ‘Stupid,’ ‘Pompous Fool’ and PM Theresa May ‘Foolish’





President Donald Trump continued to lash out at both outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May, and the British Ambassador Kim Darroch in a Tuesday morning tweetstorm that echoed earlier statements, though his insults were ratcheted up a notch or two.

Secret diplomatic cables were leaked over the July 4th weekend that revealed Ambassador Darroch held President Trump in very low esteem.

“We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” Darroch reportedly wrote. The ambassador also wrote that Trump may “crash and burn,” and that the “worst cannot be ruled out” regarding Russia.

These leaked comments reportedly — and quite understandably — angered Trump, which he addressed during a White House lawn press gaggle saying that the UK ambassador had not served his government well. On Tuesday morning he doubled down on the insults, calling Darroch “wacky,” “stupid,” and a “pompous fool.” He also again called out Prime Minister May for failing to follow his advice on how best to resolve the Brexit vote.

Trump tweeted:

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

…handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

…handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

….and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger…..Thank you, Mr. President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com