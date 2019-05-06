‘Trump is a Swamp Denizen!’: Fox News Panel Blasts President’s Deficit Spending

Fox News’ Outnumbered is an opinion program that — shocker — often takes a very pro-Trumpian view of the political news of the day (save for the token liberal invited on to occasionally interrupt and harangue). So when the largely conservative group appears to be in agreement that President Donald Trump is not holding up his end of the conservative bargain with deficit spending — and calling the commanderin chief a “swamp denizen” — well, that rises to the level of newsworthiness in the world of Mediaite.com!

The conversation started off with a discussion focused on Democratic candidate Joe Biden‘s recent and relative dismissal of China, but quickly pivoted to the United States biggest vulnerability to the Asian superpower, the great debt that the U.S. owes China, at least in the eyes of Fox Business co-host Dagen McDowell.

McDowell has been a frequent Trump policy advocate, but maybe surprise viewers by offering the following advice. “If President Trump and this is administration want to get tough with China, then stop spending so much borrowed money,” she offered, adding, “Because we are borrowing from China. They are one of the two biggest foreign holders of our U.S. Data. We are running budget deficits back near the $1 trillion mark.”

Host Harris Faulkner jumped in, suggesting “wouldn’t we have to restructure our economy in order to do that? We couldn’t do that even with Republicans, bicamerally in control over the last year up until the midterms of 2016,” adding “It is swamp-what up in there.”

McDowell agreed, saying of President Trump “Again, now he’s a swamp denizen, I suppose. President Trump has been spending money had overfished just like every of the president going back to, well, Reagan.”

Watch above via Fox News.

