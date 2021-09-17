Trump Mocks ‘RINO’ Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Backs Guy Who Allegedly Slapped Stephanie Grisham as His Replacement

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) in a Friday morning statement released by his Save America PAC. Gonzales is the Ohio Congressman who revealed that will not run for reelection in 2022 in part due to threats of violence towards him and his family by Trump loyalists angry that he voted to impeach the 45th president over his role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

“RINO Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who has poorly represented his district in the Great State of Ohio, has decided to quit after enduring a tremendous loss of popularity, of which he had little, since his ill-informed and otherwise very stupid impeachment vote against the sitting President of the United States, me,” Trump wrote, likely angered that Gonzalez went on record as calling him a “Cancer for the country.”

Trump then pivoted to Gonzalez’s primary challenger Max Miller, who Trump claimed was leading in the polls, adding “who I have given my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Miller is the hand-picked Trump candidate to go up against Gonzalez and has had to deal with his own controversies, including reports that he once struck former White House Communications Director and Press Secretary under Trump, Stephanie Grisham. Politico reported in July:

And barely more than a year ago, according to three people familiar with the incident, Miller’s romantic relationship with former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham ended when he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her. Grisham declined to comment. Through his attorney, Miller denied that this happened. “Mr. Miller has never, ever assaulted Ms. Grisham in any way whatsoever,” the attorney, Larry Zukerman of Cleveland, wrote in a nine-page letter.

With Gonzalez out of the race, Miller will almost certainly be the Republican candidate vying for Ohio’s 16th district in the Cleveland area, which went nearly 2 for 1 voting for Gonzalez.

Trump could not resist hitting the media as well, adding “Good riddance to Anthony, he can now get himself a job at ratings-dead CNN or MSDNC!”

Trump then spiked the proverbial football with a latter missive that read “1 down, 9 to go!” in clear reference to the House Republicans who voted to impeach.

Read the full statement below:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

